Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.48.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
