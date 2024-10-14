Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.48.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

