Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 2,207,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,078,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,510 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4,713.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,144,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $69,141,000 after buying an additional 4,058,351 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $66,820,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,302,815 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.