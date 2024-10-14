Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.10 and last traded at $120.62, with a volume of 6287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Belden Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Belden news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,444.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Belden by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

