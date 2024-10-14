Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Down 31.8% in September

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BETRW remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

