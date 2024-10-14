Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Down 31.8% in September

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Better Home & Finance Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BETRW remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.21.
About Better Home & Finance
