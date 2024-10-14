Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2024

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTGGF remained flat at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.75. Bitcoin Group has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $72.46.

About Bitcoin Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.