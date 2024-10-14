BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.55 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008160 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,858.19 or 0.99970850 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00055945 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997106 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

