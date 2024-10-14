BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
BDJ opened at $8.81 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.