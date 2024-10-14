BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BKT opened at $12.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.
About BlackRock Income Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Income Trust
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.