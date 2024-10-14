BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

BKN opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.