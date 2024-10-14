BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
BKN opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.16.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.