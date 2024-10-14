BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

