BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIY stock remained flat at $11.91 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,066. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.11.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

