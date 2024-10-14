BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MIY stock remained flat at $11.91 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,066. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.11.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
