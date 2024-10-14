Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 170,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. 159,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.