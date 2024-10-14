BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $36.81 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
