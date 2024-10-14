BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $36.81 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

