BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BST traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.33. 204,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,040. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

