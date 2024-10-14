BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 75.3% in September

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

