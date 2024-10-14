BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LEO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,148. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 273,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 32.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

