BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:LEO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,148. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
