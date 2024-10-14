Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 3.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking stock opened at $4,284.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,328.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,885.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3,798.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

