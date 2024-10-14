Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $179.00 at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

BOOT opened at $159.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day moving average is $127.18. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $169.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

