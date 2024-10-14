Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.19. The company had a trading volume of 78,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,623. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $239.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

