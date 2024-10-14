Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.65. The stock had a trading volume of 226,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,362. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day moving average is $164.34.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
