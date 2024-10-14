Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $234.89. 185,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

