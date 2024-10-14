Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 507037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,747,000 after buying an additional 651,299 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 457,424 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.1% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 249,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

