Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,700 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 486,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

BAER traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 44,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,924. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.18.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Bridger Aerospace Group

In other Bridger Aerospace Group news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 18,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $51,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 820,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,125.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $69,494.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,064.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 18,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $51,035.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 820,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,125.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,614 shares of company stock valued at $252,811. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAER. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Recommended Stories

