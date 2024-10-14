BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

