BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance
BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44.
About BrightSpring Health Services
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpring Health Services
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.