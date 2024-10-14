Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $181.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $844.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

