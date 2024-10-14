Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,010,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 55,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 851.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 108,251 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 954.1% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after buying an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,176,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,851,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

