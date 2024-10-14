Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target at $19.40

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYCR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $143,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 450.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.