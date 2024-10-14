Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,638. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Burtech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
Burtech Acquisition Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Burtech Acquisition
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.