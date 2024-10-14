Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,638. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Burtech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

BurTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

