Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in September

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,448.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of BZZUF stock remained flat at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $43.77.

Get Buzzi alerts:

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.