Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in September

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,448.0 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
Shares of BZZUF stock remained flat at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $43.77.
About Buzzi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.