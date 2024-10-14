Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 15.52 and a 200 day moving average of 15.45. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.17 and a 52 week high of 16.03.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 24,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 15.41, for a total transaction of 381,227.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

