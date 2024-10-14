Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

GOOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 10.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 50.9% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 94.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.