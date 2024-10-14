Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Down 30.4% in September

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of CAPR stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,593,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,583. The company has a market cap of $568.27 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $21.98.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

