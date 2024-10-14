Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 1,210.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,214 shares during the period. ContextLogic makes up 0.8% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.90% of ContextLogic worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 351.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Stock Performance

WISH opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.09. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.