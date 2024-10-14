CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CareCloud Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 2,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77.
CareCloud Company Profile
