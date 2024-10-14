CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 2,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

