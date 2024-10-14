Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 1,333 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $116.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.