Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 17,022 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Samsara were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT opened at $50.50 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $425,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,843,167.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $425,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,843,167.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,043,559 shares of company stock valued at $86,801,267. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

