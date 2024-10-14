Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 185.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $170.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day moving average is $169.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.