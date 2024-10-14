Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

