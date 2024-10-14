Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,708 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.