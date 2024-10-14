Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 398 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.21.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $136.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

