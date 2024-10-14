Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 77 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $236.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.89.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

