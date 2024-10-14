Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 3,068 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 37.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 257.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

UPS stock opened at $134.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

