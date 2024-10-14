Casper Price Hits $0.0120 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $147.94 million and $3.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,980,987,757 coins and its circulating supply is 12,374,190,756 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,979,449,607 with 12,372,724,507 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01193055 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,793,677.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

