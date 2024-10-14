CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 134389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

