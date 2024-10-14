CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.46 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $24.46 million and $765,519.51 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02996406 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $650,104.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

