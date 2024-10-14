Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Centene by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Centene by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $72.44 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

