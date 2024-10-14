Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of CPYYY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. 4,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Centrica has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

Centrica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

