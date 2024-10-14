CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Short Interest Update

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of CEROW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 30,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,749. CERo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

