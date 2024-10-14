CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,568,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 2,082,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.7 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.75. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,386. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

