Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,292. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.